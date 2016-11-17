The Los Angeles-area woman pleaded guilty in September to two counts of international parental kidnapping.

Authorities say a Los Angeles-area woman will serve 13 months in federal prison for taking her two children from their father in Bellevue and fleeing the country.

The U.S. Justice Department says 42-year-old Faye Hsin-I Ku was sentenced Thursday. Ku pleaded guilty in September to two counts of international parental kidnapping.

Authorities say Ku admitted that in August 2015, she took her sons — who were 15 and 9 at the time — into Mexico through the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Authorities say Ku admitted her intent was to obstruct the father’s parental rights.

Ku brought the children to Mexico’s Sinaloa state, where the authorities found them. The boys were reunited with their father in February.

Legal documents show Ku, who hasn’t had custody of the boys since 2009, also attempted to leave the country with them in 2013.