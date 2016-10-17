Police say they do not believe the death of 31-year-old Robert Hall was the result of foul play.

The body found in a retention pond in Redmond earlier this month has been identified as a man reported missing by his family in September, police said.

Robert Hall, 31, of Redmond was reported missing on Sept. 15, police said Monday. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is still trying to determine the cause and manner of Hall’s death, but police say there were no visible signs of trauma on his body.

“Redmond Police has extensive history of interactions with Mr. Hall and we do not believe the death was a result of foul play,” police wrote in a news release.

A jogger on a trail near Dudley Carter Park found the decomposed body in a retention pond on Oct. 9. Police say the pond is not connected to a slough or any other water source.