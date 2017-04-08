The man’s truck went off the highway and landed on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail.

A 73-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 90, near North Bend, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was heading east on the highway and was killed when his truck went off the left shoulder, and landed on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail under the highway, according to tweet from the State Patrol.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed, distracted driving and a possible medical condition may have contributed, according to the State Patrol.

Traffic on eastbound I-90 was delayed Saturday morning because of the crash and investigation.