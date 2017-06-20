Maxmillian Lopez, 18, was visiting his grandfather when the accident happened on the Cache la Poudre River in north-central Colorado.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The 18-year-old who died while tubing on a northern Colorado river was visiting from Washington state.

Authorities said Tuesday that Maxmillian Lopez of Kirkland drowned in the Cache la Poudre River near Bellvue, Colo. on Sunday. He and a 16-year-old who was tubing with him were both knocked into the water after passing over a low-head dam, which are difficult to see from upstream.

Lopez’s grandfather, Raul Lopez, told the Coloradoan newspaper that his grandson had been visiting him. He said the other teen, who was hospitalized, is his grandson’s cousin.

He says he would like a remembrance plaque and a warning about the dam put in place to prevent future deaths.