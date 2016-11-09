A budget deal expected to be approved Thursday by the Metropolitan King County Council would fund new homeless initiatives and save the sheriff’s helicopter and marine rescue units.

The Metropolitan King County Council is expected to finalize a budget deal Thursday that will fund new initiatives to combat homelessness and save the sheriff’s helicopter and marine rescue units that had been threatened with cuts.

The full council will then vote Monday on the proposed 2017-2018 biennial budget totaling about $1.67 billion. The previous budget was $1.55 billion.

King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed $22 million in cuts to the 2017-2018 budget in late September. An improving revenue picture has allowed the council to restore some of the proposed cuts, including positions in the prosecutor’s and public defender’s offices and 11 sheriff’s deputy positions, said Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, Budget Committee chairman.

Sheriff John Urquhart had warned that without the rescue capabilities of the helicopter and marine units, people would die. Under the earlier proposed budget, the Prosecutor’s Office faced $2 million in cuts while the Sheriff’s Office would lose its four helicopters and marine unit, saving about $1.4 million.

Upthegrove said the sheriff will explore recouping some of the costs from jurisdictions that call in the rescue teams.

In addition to allocating $2.7 million in new construction-tax revenues, the council will charge a new fee to utility companies for use of the county’s right of way. The affected utilities include electric, gas, sewer and water lines. The county currently doesn’t charge to use its land. The new fee is expected to bring in $10 million a year once fully implemented, Upthegrove said.

The council will spend an additional $7 million on homelessness, including developing a 24/7 navigation center to help place people more quickly into housing. It is also proposing that the county convert an office building near Harborview Medical Center into a 100-bed shelter and add a day and evening center and a new 50-bed shelter at another location.

The county will make $1 million of those funds available in grants to cities outside Seattle to develop programs or facilities to address homelessness.

Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray last year declared a homelessness emergency in the county. The One Night Count in January found 4,500 people sleeping outside.

Upthegrove said the County Council will also develop plans for more affordable housing in the region, something he said many smaller, suburban cities haven’t been able to do on their own.

The council plans to eliminate the current work-release program after 2017 and develop a new facility with services to address inmates’ substance-abuse and mental health issues.

Councilmember Claudia Balducci, the former King County Jail director, said the current work-release facility is badly outdated and lacks support programs.

“If we intervene so these offenders make better choices, we’ll have fewer crimes and fewer crime victims,” she said.

Superior Court judges had worried that if the work-release program ended without a replacement, rich defendants could pay for a bed at a suburban jail and keep their jobs, while poor defendants would have no alternative but incarceration.

“The challenge now is to find the funding and the place where we can better serve these members of our community,” said Susan Craighead, the King County Superior Court’s presiding judge.

The council’s biennium budget also adds $4 million for improvements to county roads.