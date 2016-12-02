The developer of a big planned community in Black Diamond is suing three city council members who oppose the development with more than 135 violations of the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.

Observers of the yearlong power struggle between Black Diamond’s mayor and a three-member council majority predicted that the fight, which has included screaming accusations and abruptly canceled council meetings, would end in court.

On Friday,the developer of a huge planned housing and commercial project, known as Oakpointe Communities, filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court against the three council members who oppose the project, alleging more than 135 violations of the state Open Public Meetings Act.

The lawsuit, which also names the city, asks the court to order the council members, Erika Morgan, Brian Weber and Pat Pepper, to each pay a penalty of $500 for every violation, or more than $67,500 apiece.

In addition, the suit asks that the council members not be reimbursed by the city or Black Diamond taxpayers, but be ordered to pay the fines, and the developers’ legal fees, themselves.

“The failure of Council Members Morgan, Pepper and Weber to conduct the regular business of the city and its continued violation of the Open Public Meetings Act is nothing more than a dereliction of elected duties,” said Oakpointe CEO, Brian Ross, who read a statement at the end of Thursday night’s City Council meeting.

Pepper said Friday that the three had never met or made decisions outside of public meetings. She called the lawsuit politically motivated and without merit.

“The plaintiff is a developer with a long history of antagonism toward the council opponents of its oversized development project,“ Pepper said.

In 2010, the city approved a development agreement with Oakpointe (formerly Yarrow Bay) to develop two master-planned communities with more than 6,000 homes and commercial centers on 1,500 acres of former timberland. The development could quintuple the rural town’s population of 4,200 over the next 20 years.

Angered by the decision, residents voted out council incumbents in 2013 and again in 2015, when Weber and Pepper were elected with almost 70 percent of the vote.

The lawsuit claims that after their election, but before they took office, the two new members joined with Morgan, who was elected in 2013, to discuss, draft and finalize new council rules. Because the three constitute a majority of the five-member council, they aren’t allowed to act outside of a legal public meeting, the lawsuit argues.

Additionally, once they were sworn in, the three council members appointed themselves to several city standing committees where they made up a quorum which also required each meeting to be announced in advance with an agenda, opened to the public and followed-up with official minutes. The lawsuit details dozens of those committee meetings where it argues those requirements weren’t followed.

The lawsuit details the dysfunction that has characterized city business for much of the past year. It notes that the majority canceled at least six council meetings, five work sessions and have approved minutes for only 17 of 54 meetings held in 2016.

It says the new majority also failed to approve renewal of the city’s insurance policy, failed to execute a $50,000 grant from the state for stormwater management and failed to approve a contract for a building inspector, delaying the reconstruction of Black Diamond’s only elementary school.

Morgan blamed Mayor Carol Benson for the chaos and dysfunction, calling her a “tyrant” who had “totally shut down” the legislative branch.

Morgan also struck a defiant tone about the lawsuit and said she “wasn’t afraid of the developer.

“The developer wants to be determining the future of Black Diamond. I ran to try to restore the public voice.”

Benson said she has been following the advice of her city attorney — three different ones this year — to keep order at meetings and to try to ensure that city business complies with the law.

She expressed relief that the suit had been filed.

“I hope the court tells them to cease and desist and start doing their jobs.”