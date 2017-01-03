The state parks commission initially planned to make a decision on the plan on Thursday, Jan. 5, but instead will do so on Monday, Jan. 9.

A proposal to restore the historic seminary building at Saint Edward State Park in Kenmore for use as a lodge-style hotel won’t be decided until Monday.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission had previously planned to take public testimony and decide Thursdaywhether to enter into a 62-year lease with Daniels Real Estate, a developer that specializes in historic renovations.

The Thursday meeting will be held as scheduled, with commissioners planning to hear details of the proposed lease and an environmental review completed in December by the city of Kenmore. The public may comment on the project at the meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at Bastyr College, 14500 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore.

But the commission has postponed a final decision on the lease agreement until a telephone meeting Monday at 9 a.m.

“This is a big deal. They wanted to have time to consider everything they hear from the public and the details of the environmental review,” said commission spokeswoman Virginia Painter.

The public may observe the phone meeting at either State Parks headquarters in Tumwater or at Kenmore City Hall, but no additional comments will be taken.

Under the terms of the deal, Daniels would lease the seminary building and immediate surrounding grounds, about 5.5 acres in the middle of the 316-acre park, with the state retaining ownership.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. In exchange for rent on the building, Daniels would purchase and deed to the state a 10-acre piece of undeveloped Lake Washington waterfront adjacent to the park with an appraised value of $3 million.