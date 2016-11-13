Washington State Patrol urges extreme caution when coming to the aid of another motorist after two Snohomish County accidents involving good Samaritans killed one and injured two others

The Washington State Patrol is urging extreme caution when coming to the aid of stranded motorists after two separate accidents on Snohomish County highways Saturday evening left one good Samaritan dead and two others injured.

Trina Morgan, 46, of Darrington was killed near Arlington about 5:20 p.m. Saturday on State Route 530. State Trooper Sgt. Mark Francis said Morgan stopped at the scene of an accident in the westbound lane where a man driving a Hyundi had hit a guardrail.

She helped a 9-year-old girl out of the disabled car and was walking with the girl in the westbound lane when both were struck from behind by another car traveling westbound. The car plowed into the disabled vehicle, totaling both, according to the accident report.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital, Sgt. Francis said.

In a second accident near Snohomish about 20 minutes later, two pedestrians who stopped to help a disabled truck were both injured.

The truck was headed westbound when it lost a wheel and ended up sideways in the eastbound lanes. A passing vehicle pulled over and the two occupants got out and approached the disabled truck. They were struck when another vehicle traveling eastbound hit the truck which then hit the pedestrians, according to the accident report.

Kyle Digges, 29, of Lynnwood was transported to Harborview Medical Center and Jessica Bart-Greenough, 32, of Mountlake Terrace, was transported to Providence Hospital in Everett. The driver of the second truck, Melvin Vannieuwenhuise, 79, of Carnation, was also transported to Providence Everett.

On Sunday, Digges was in serious and improving condition in intensive care, said Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Francis said the road conditions at the time of the accidents were wet and raining.

“I would never tell someone not to be a good Samaritan,” said Francis, but he added that anyone exiting their vehicle on the highway should be aware of risks and take precautions if possible. Hazzard lights, flares and reflective clothing can help reduce the chances of being struck. He said once outside a vehicle, people should be constantly aware of their surroundings.

Francis said drivers in a stranded vehicle should pull as far off the shoulder as possible and take cover behind a retaining wall or up an embankment, if those options are available.