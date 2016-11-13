Seattle police gang unit detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Capitol Hill.

An early morning shooting Sunday on Capitol Hill left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Seattle police.

Gang unit detectives are investigating the incident, said Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. at 13th Avenue and East Olive Street. Witnesses said the suspect ran up to the victim, shot him several times then fled in a white SUV, the detective said.

Several people saw the shooting, but none were able to provide a detailed description.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the violent crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.