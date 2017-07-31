Officials said campfires or ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans and barbecue grills are prohibited.

North Cascades National Park officials issued a burn ban Monday for areas of the park in Chelan County and for the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

The ban includes all National Park service lands south and east of Cascade Pass, Park Creek Pass and Rainy Pass, as well as the entire Stehekin Valley. Stoves or grills that use liquid fuel are allowed in all locations.

In those areas unaffected by the ban, campfires are permitted in established fire pits.

Any kind of fireworks, tracer ammunition or other incendiary devices in any location on federal lands is always prohibited. Visitors should also not discard cigarette butts, park officials said in a news release.

Additional fire restrictions may be issued by other agencies and counties.