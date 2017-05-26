The 16-year-old Issaquah boy is presumed to have drowned Sunday after being swept over a waterfall on the South Fork of the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park.

King County sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of a 16-year-old Issaquah boy late Thursday from the Snoqualmie River near North Bend, days after the boy went missing while swimming in the river.

A dive team spotted the boy submerged in a deep pool about 450 feet downstream from a waterfall he’d been swept over Sunday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West said. Searchers previously had checked the pool, but weren’t able to access it due to hazardous water flows, she said.

“When they went back to check that pool yesterday, they were able to spot him about 12 feet underwater,” West said Friday.

The medical examiner’s office had yet to publicly identify the teen early Friday.

On Sunday, the boy and two other teenagers went above a dam in the area of Olallie State Park and two of them accidentally went over a waterfall. One of the boys swam to safety, but the Issaquah boy disappeared in the fast-flowing water, West said.

“He got swept over the falls, and probably suffered from what we call cold water shock,” she said.

Dive teams went into the river to search for the missing boy, but the search was called off Sunday night due to the dangerous conditions. Searchers returned to the river Monday, but suspended the recovery effort later that day until conditions improved.

With a hot, holiday weekend approaching and “people probably flocking to the water,” West asked the public to take precautions. River flows are running dangerously cold and high this time of year, she noted.

“We’re just asking people to please wear a life vest,” West said.