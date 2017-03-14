The Bellevue School Board has chosen Ivan Duran, an educator and administrator who spent a good many years in Colorado schools, to become its next superintendent. He’s known for school-performance turnarounds.

A veteran educator and administrator who spent most of his career in Colorado schools has been tapped to become Bellevue’s next superintendent.

Ivan Duran, who served as assistant superintendent for elementary education for Denver Public Schools and led the successful turnaround of six low-performing schools, will take over in July.

The Bellevue School Board voted unanimously Monday to offer the top job to Duran.

“We had an impressive field of candidates, and among those, Dr. Duran became our clear choice,” said Board President Christine Chew in a statement.

The district will finalize an employment contract and provide an update at its next board meeting, March 21.

Duran was one of three finalists who visited Bellevue last week for a series of meetings with the community and school staff. The other two finalists were Joel Boyd, former superintendent of Santa Fe, New Mexico, schools and Katrise Perera, former superintendent of the Isle of Wight County Schools in Smithfield, Virginia. All three had experience in large districts with diverse student populations.

Although Bellevue is one of the top-performing school districts in the state, it is increasingly facing big-city challenges, including a rapidly diversifying student population and a stubborn achievement gap. While almost 80 percent of white students met proficiency standards in eighth-grade math last year, just 47 percent of low-income and 37 percent of Hispanic students did so.

School-district leaders and parents said they were seeking a superintendent with the skills to respond to the city’s ethnic and economic diversity, as well as someone who could help close the achievement gaps.

While at Denver, Duran focused on early literacy and using data to inform classroom teaching. Under his leadership, Denver schools improved on the state assessment from the 19th percentile to the 42nd percentile in elementary-English language arts and from the 19th percentile to the 49th percentile in elementary math.

During his Bellevue visit, Duran cited his work building strong teams of principal supervisors who he said were highly respected by the principals they led. The principals received increased support and feedback from their supervisors and were, in turn, highly rated by their teachers.

The work has been recognized nationally, including by the Wallace Foundation, as a model of improved student and school outcomes.

Duran was criticized while in Denver by Latino parents at one elementary who said their children were forced to eat lunch on the floor as discipline for minor infractions, and some were frustrated that district administrators didn’t fire the principal.

For the past year, Duran has been deputy superintendent in Dallas, where he is responsible for all academic programs.

The salary for the new Bellevue superintendent will be in the range of $280,000.