The Bellevue City Council Monday night voted to move forward with plans to build a permanent men’s homeless shelter in the Eastgate neighborhood near Interstate 90.

But after a lengthy discussion and public testimony, the council added a 45-day period to analyze two alternate sites — one near the current winter shelter and another in a Sound Transit yard in BelRed.

“Forty-five days from now we can look at this with better information,” said Councilmember Ernie Simas, who cast the deciding vote after being appointed to the council just three weeks ago. “If it takes a year longer to build than at Eastgate but it’s a better site, that’s the way we should go.”

The council majority pledged to work closely with neighbors and police to ensure the successful development and operation of a new shelter.

The proposed 100-bed facility would be the first permanent men’s shelter on the Eastside. Bellevue’s current emergency shelter is open from November through April and has had to move four times since 2008 as its temporary sites were sold or redeveloped.

The proposal, which also includes a day center with support services as well as 50 to 60 units of affordable housing, had strong support from the city’s faith communities. Several dozen members of Eastside congregations attended the hearing wearing red to show their support.

“We are seeing more and more people at our temple asking for help providing food and basic necessities, for transportation to their jobs,” said Rabbi Aaron Meyer of the Bellevue branch of Temple De Hirsch Sinai, in advance of Monday’s vote. “This is a local need, not one being imported from Seattle.”

City leaders pledged that the shelter would reflect Bellevue values, including expectations that it would help the men become self-sufficient and exit homelessness, and not, as critics charged, enable homelessness. The shelter would be built adjacent to a county public health clinic and a Metro park-and-ride lot.

City Council members also warned that if Bellevue did not go forward with the proposed shelter, King County and the project proponents, Congregations for the Homeless and Imagine Housing, could develop the plans themselves, leaving the city with limited involvement and oversight.

The men’s shelter was adamantly opposed by some residents who worried that it would transform their clean, relatively crime-free suburb into a blight of tent encampments, or what one Bellevue council member called the Seattle “scourge.” More than 2,800 people signed a petition opposing the Eastgate location, citing their concerns about lowering property values and the threat to public safety.

Opponents also objected to the shelter’s low-barrier entry criteria, which doesn’t exclude men who have addictions, mental-health problems or criminal records.

John Carlson, conservative radio host and Bellevue resident, called the Eastgate site, below Bellevue College, “totally inappropriate” and said the county would use the housing component of the project to “warehouse the mentally ill.”

Opponents expressed disappointment in the decision, saying the city only brought in the neighborhood after the Eastgate site had been selected.

“The city had two years of behind-the-scenes conversations that didn’t involve the public,” said Stephanie Walter, Bellevue Planning Commission member. “We need to start over.”

Mayor John Stokes, Deputy Mayor John Chelminiak and Councilmember Lynne Robinson joined Simas in voting to approve the shelter. Councilmembers Jennifer Robertson, Conrad Lee and Kevin Wallace voted against.

They argued that there were too many unanswered questions about the proposed shelter to go forward now, including the costs to the city from increased police patrols and how the shelter providers would raise the money for construction and ongoing operations.

Bellevue staff evaluated five sites that were publicly owned, near transit and with access to health care and other services before selecting the Eastgate location.

Steve Roberts, managing director of Congregations for the Homeless, said that in every neighborhood where the emergency winter shelter has been located, neighbors initially raised similar concerns, but that those fears subsided once the shelter was running.

He said the men using the shelter must adhere to rules that prohibit drugs, alcohol or weapons and are asked to leave if their behavior becomes disruptive.

Until a site is chosen it will be difficult to engage neighbors in how to make it work, he said. But in the meantime, he said, his organization will continue to provide emergency shelter in the current location.

“Homelessness is not going to go away,” he said.

Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond in 2012 agreed to begin addressing homelessness on the Eastside by siting permanent shelters, with Bellevue, the county’s second-largest city, agreeing to take on a men’s shelter and Kirkland a shelter for women and families. A 20-bed youth shelter was already operating in Redmond.

Bellevue city staff have spent hundreds of hours over the past several months researching best practices for similarly sized men’s shelters. Additionally, they and city police visited shelters in Tacoma and Portland to learn about design, safety and interactions with neighbors.

City Planning Director Dan Stroh briefed the council earlier this month on their key findings, which included building strong relationships between service providers and clients, a strong association between the shelter and local law enforcement, and active engagement with the surrounding neighborhood.

King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, a Bellevue resident and former mayor, said before Monday’s hearing that not everything can be known in advance about the proposed Eastgate shelter.

“At some point, you have to decide to go forward and make it the best it can be,” she said.