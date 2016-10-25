A total of four people were hospitalized after a fire swept through the three-story building on Monday night. Two have died.

Two people hospitalized after a Monday night condominium fire in Bellevue have died.

The two were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle shortly after the fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. The hospital announced Tuesday they had died.

Two people suffered cardiac arrest and two others suffered smoke inhalation and burns in the fire. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the four victims had died.

A third victim is in serious condition at Harborview. The fourth was taken to another hospital; that person’s condition isn’t immediately known.

Bellevue fire Lt. Ryan Armstrong said the fire broke out in a three-story, 20-unit building on 100th Avenue Northeast, south of Bellevue Square.

A total of 20 tenants were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.