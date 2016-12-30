Local NewsPhoto & Video Eagles keep a winter watch on Puget Sound Originally published December 30, 2016 at 7:04 pmUpdated December 30, 2016 at 7:43 pm A pair of bald eagles stands guard Friday at the Edmonds Ferry Terminal as a winter sunrise shines on the Olympics. (Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times) A pair of bald eagles stands guard over a winter sunrise on the Olympics at the Edmonds Ferry Terminal. Share story By Steve RingmanSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Police: Whale spotted swimming in New York City’s East River December 31, 2016 Somali immigrant knows the joy of giving back December 31, 2016 Word of the year? It should have been ‘demagoguery’ December 30, 2016 In memoriam: Notable deaths in 2016 December 30, 2016 More Photo Galleries Lightsabers raised, Seattle fans remember Princess Leia Big blast: Space Needle prepped for New Year’s fireworks show ‘Wishing Tree’ speaks to dreams, hopes of passers-by Steve Ringman View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryWashington Gov. Jay Inslee quietly spares killer with first death-row reprieve Previous StoryDungeness crabbers on strike from California to Canada
