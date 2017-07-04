State troopers say a red Pontiac Grand Prix was found wrecked against a guardrail on Highway 2, engulfed in flames.

GOLD BAR, Snohomish County — A driver was killed in a fiery crash that shut down eastbound lanes of Highway 2 in Snohomish County.

KOMO-TV reports that the crash happened around midnight Monday.

Troopers say a red Pontiac Grand Prix was found wrecked against a guardrail, engulfed in flames. The driver was dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the car was heading east on Highway 2 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the roadway and slammed into the guardrail.

The car burst into flames and became fully engulfed.

The name of the driver has not been released. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Associated Press