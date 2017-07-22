Authorities found large groups of people street racing in multiple cities in King County.

A street-racing crackdown in northwestern Washington state has led to the arrest of three racers and 40 others attending the unlawful events.

The Washington State Patrol in a statement Friday said police agencies in King County took action July 14 due to safety concerns expressed by citizens and businesses.

Officials said officers with help from the King County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit found large groups of people street racing in multiple cities in King County.

Besides the arrests, one stolen vehicle was recovered. Police say someone with a second stolen vehicle got away from officers.

Police also said they issued traffic citations and warnings.