SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday she was against the proposed sale of a state forest filled with old-growth timber to a logging concern and an Indian tribe, an issue that has galvanized environmentalists across the state.

In a jammed public meeting in December, speaker after speaker who had arrived from cities, towns and farms beseeched the State Land Board to reject the sale of the 82,500-acre Elliott State Forest to Lone Rock Timber Co. and its tribal partners.

Brown, one of three members of the State Land Board, said Friday she believes the forest in the Coastal Range should “remain in public ownership, with either the state or tribes owning the land.” She said, though, that the state should change the way it owns and manages the forest, whose timber sales help fund Oregon schools and which has been losing money in recent years.

The other two members of the board are Secretary of State Dennis Richardson and State Treasurer Tobias Reed. Both Richardson, a Republican, and Reed, a Democrat, assumed office in January. A State Land Board meeting on Tuesday will be their first.

Richardson was visiting the forest near Coos Bay on Friday and was talking with stakeholders, his spokesman Michael Calcagno said in a telephone interview. Richardson is still “weighing positions” and has not yet made his own determination, Calcagno said.

Reed was traveling Friday and unavailable for immediate comment.

Bob Van Dyk, of the Wild Salmon Center, which aims to protect wild salmon rivers, said he is heartened by Brown’s position.

Brown wants a bond proposal developed to include up to $100 million in state bonding capacity to protect high-value habitat, including old-growth tree stands. Under her plan, a portion of the forest would be decoupled from the Common School Fund trust lands which fund Oregon schools. Timber harvest would be allowed while protecting endangered and threatened species.

Lone Rock, based in Roseburg, was the sole bidder for the forest with its tribal partner.