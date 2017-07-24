There were conflicting witness accounts of how the man ended up in the water, police said.
Divers with the Seattle Police Department will continue to search for a man who jumped or fell from the bow of a boat in Lake Union Sunday and never resurfaced, authorities said.
Police said witnesses began calling 911 about 7 a.m. to report that people on a 25-foot boat were yelling for help. When officers arrived at the boat, the witnesses said a person had jumped from the boat and never surfaced.
But witnesses on the shore reported that the boat was entering the Lake Union Test Course, a portion of the lake in which boat mechanics test vessels at high speeds, with a few people sitting on the bow when the boat appeared to speed up, tossing a person overboard.
Divers searched the area for hours Sunday but did not find the man, police said. The search will continue Monday.
