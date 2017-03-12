Last week produced some positive images from International Women’s Day celebrations, but we need to recognize that the U.S. leaves women with a long journey to equal and respectful treatment.

One of the most inspiring images from this year’s International Women’s Day was also a reminder of how far we have to go before it’s a given that women and girls will be treated fairly and respectfully.

The image was of a statue, “Fearless Girl,” standing in Manhattan, hands on hips, facing down Wall Street’s charging-bull statue. It was put in place temporarily by two corporations to call attention to the failure of businesses to open their boards to more than a smattering of women directors.

While people celebrated the symbolism of the statue, other news spoke to the status of women in the United States that was not so warm and cuddly.

Seattle Times investigative reporter Christine Willmsen wrote last Sunday about the University of Washington’s women’s rowing team listing students on its rosters who never set foot in a rowing shell.

Why? Well, under a portion of federal law called Title IX, educational institutions that receive federal money have to provide girls and women equal access to all their programs.

Sports are included in that, and sports have long been dominated by men. The cultural norms that supported spending money to create athletic opportunities for men, but not for women, have been difficult to break.

I don’t have to tell you that athletics is huge at the University of Washington, men’s athletics in particular, even though the country has come a long way since women were thought too delicate for sports.

To insure women have chances to participate in sports, the government requires compliance reports from affected schools — how many men are participating, how many women are participating, and whether the numbers suggest a good-faith effort to support the needs of both.

If the balance is out of whack, then a school might be tempted to report more women participants than actually exist. Otherwise the school might have to add more women’s sports or cut men’s numbers. The numbers reported by the UW and some other schools look more than a little suspicious.

Everywhere I looked during the celebratory week, I saw evidence the country isn’t doing right by girls and women.

A lengthy piece in The New York Times explored charges of sexual assaults by athletes at Baylor University, where the university’s priority seemed to be protecting its athletic programs, not victimized women. A lawsuit alleges the university even used women students to lure athletes to its programs.

Sexual assault is also a problem in the military, another area where the culture devalues women. Some of those attitudes were apparent in last week’s news that male Marines are being investigated for regularly posting nude photos of female Marines online. The Marine Corps fought harder than the other services to keep women out of combat service.

Women are victimized in every part of society. A few days ago, yet another woman reportedly settled a sexual-assault claim against Fox News.

How do we even get to the point of making equal pay a reality, opening doors to tech jobs, Hollywood power and executive suites, if our culture still treats women like prizes for aggressive men? Didn’t the country just elect a president who has many times made it clear what a low place women hold in his universe?

We have a distance to go. Iceland is about to vote on a measure that demands equal pay for women, and the legislation has support across a broad range of the political spectrum. What’s wrong with us?

I read that tourists were swarming around the statue of “Fearless Girl” to take selfies, and New Yorkers were pleading with the city to let the statue stay permanently in the spot where it was placed the night before International Women’s Day.

But some raised the question of whether the people who created it were themselves using women. The marketing company and investment-management company responsible for the statue also have low numbers of women on their boards.

Real women still have cause to be fearful.

Symbols aren’t enough.