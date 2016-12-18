A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a prowler near Ridgefield early Sunday; an investigation is now under way.

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a suspected prowler by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday at a home near Ridgefield, according to police.

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the home, in the 300 block of N.W. 289th St., at 7:50 a.m. for a report of a prowler trespassing on the property, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Shorty after arriving on scene, “the responding deputy reported that he had engaged the suspected prowler and that the suspect had been shot,” according to the news release.

Clark County Fire & Rescue and additional paramedics arrived to provide medical aid for a gunshot wound, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency dispatch logs. The injured suspect was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where that person was declared dead, the news release said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. The deputy was not injured, according to the news release.

According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said, it appears that the suspected prowler was armed with a handgun at the time of the incident.

The Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting, and the deputy involved has been placed on paid critical-incident leave, which is standard practice, the sheriff’s office said.