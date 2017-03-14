The shooting happened after a Pierce County sheriff’s Special Investigations unit arrived about noon at the motel in the 5200 block of 20th Street East.

A Pierce County sheriff’s undercover deputy shot and killed a man outside a Fife motel Tuesday after the man allegedly drove into another deputy.

The shooting happened after a Special Investigations unit arrived about noon at a motel in the 5200 block of 20th Street East.

They came to check a room where a 36-year-old felon wanted for several burglaries possibly was staying.

“When they got here, the suspect was in the vehicle and that’s when the confrontation started,” said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer, who gave this account of the incident:

Deputies in an unmarked patrol car blocked in the felon so he couldn’t drive away, but the man refused to cooperate. A woman in the car was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

The man then drove over a curb and backed into a patrol car. Deputies pepper sprayed him, and the felon pulled his car forward.

“He did it a second time and physically hit one of our deputies, knocking him down,” Troyer said. “Before he backed over our deputy again, the other deputy fired.”

Emergency responders performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The deputy hit by the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

“We’re lucky that our guy is just going to suffer some minor bumps and bruises,” Troyer said. “Our other guy probably saved his life by shooting him, making sure that he didn’t back over him a second time.”

Troyer said law-enforcement agencies in multiple counties were looking for the car driven by the man in connection with a burglary and other crimes.

The car is registered in Snohomish County and did not appear to belong to the man or the woman he was with.

The man’s list of criminal offenses is long, court records show, and all of his convictions are in Pierce County.