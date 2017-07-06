Officials say there is no information suggesting there is a national security threat after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant on a Seattle to Beijing flight.

A Delta flight to Beijing had to return to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, the airline said.

The Port of Seattle, citing the FBI, said no information suggests there is a national security threat.

Delta Flight 129 had been in the air for about 45 minutes when the passenger assaulted the flight attendant in the first-class cabin, Port of Seattle spokesman Perry Cooper said. Others restrained the passenger until the flight arrived back at Sea-Tac shortly arter 7 p.m.

The flight attendant and another passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, Cooper said.

The person removed from the flight is in custody.

The flight is now scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. and arrive in Beijing at 1:04 a.m., Delta Air Lines said.