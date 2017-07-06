Officials say there is no information suggesting there is a national security threat after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant on a Seattle to Beijing flight.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A Delta flight to Beijing had to return to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, the airline said.

The Port of Seattle, citing the FBI, said no information suggests there is a national security threat.

Delta Flight 129 had been in the air for about 45 minutes when the passenger assaulted the flight attendant in the first-class cabin, Port of Seattle spokesman Perry Cooper said. Others restrained the passenger until the flight arrived back at Sea-Tac shortly arter 7 p.m.

The flight attendant and another passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, Cooper said.

Most Read Stories

Save over 90% on select subscriptions.

The person removed from the flight is in custody.

The flight is now scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. and arrive in Beijing at 1:04 a.m., Delta Air Lines said.

Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com