If you're one of the thousands of Seattle-area commuters enduring longer commute times, contact our FYI Guy.

Share story

By

Has some recent change in your life (home purchase, new job) pushed your travel time to work to 90 minutes or longer? Is it making you miserable, or do you enjoy the “me” time?

More folks in the Seattle area than ever before are enduring extra-long commutes. If you’re among them, I’d like to talk to you about your experience.

Get in touch with me at gbalk@seattletimes.com or on twitter (@genebalk).

 

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Gene Balk / FYI Guy: 206-515-5052 or gbalk@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @genebalk. FYI Guy Gene Balk crunches the numbers. Gene has worked at The Seattle Times since 2002. He is a native of New Jersey, and earned a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Rutgers University. Before coming to The Times, he worked for the Orange County Register and the Baltimore Sun.