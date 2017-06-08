If you're one of the thousands of Seattle-area commuters enduring longer commute times, contact our FYI Guy.
Has some recent change in your life (home purchase, new job) pushed your travel time to work to 90 minutes or longer? Is it making you miserable, or do you enjoy the “me” time?
More folks in the Seattle area than ever before are enduring extra-long commutes. If you’re among them, I’d like to talk to you about your experience.
Get in touch with me at gbalk@seattletimes.com or on twitter (@genebalk).
