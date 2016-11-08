One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 90 near West Lake Sammamish Parkway.
One person was injured in a Tuesday collision on Interstate 90 near West Lake Sammamish Parkway, the Washington State Patrol tweeted.
Video taken from the dashboard camera of a truck involved in the crash shows a white car traveling westbound in the far left lane swerve right to avoid a slowdown and collide with a semitruck. As the car skidded forward, it turned sideways and was struck two times before finally coming to a stop.
All three lanes of traffic in the westbound section of the highway were temporarily closed after the crash, said Trooper Rick Johnson.
Additional details were not made available.
