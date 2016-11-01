Jurors on Tuesday also heard a recording of a phone call Aaron Ybarra made from jail in which he talked excitedly about his newfound notoriety after the Seattle Pacific University shootings. “I’m the big guy on the news,” he said.

As cross-examination in his trial resumed Tuesday morning, Aaron Ybarra testified that one of the victims in the Seattle Pacific University shootings resembled a friend he was angry with.

He told jurors the friend had been disrespectful and had stolen from his family. Ybarra wrote in his journal that he had thought about cutting the man up and selling his body parts at a grocery store.

Paul Lee, the 19-year-old student fatally shot at Seattle Pacific University in June 2014, looked a lot like the friend, he said. Ybarra said, “Paul was the sacrifice” for the friend.

He also testified that he was pleased when he later learned a police SWAT team had responded to the university after the shootings, saying, “I would hopefully shoot myself or get shot by cops.”

During his police interrogation, Ybarra said, he had a hard time “concentrating on telling the truth” because of the effects of pepper spray.

“The pepper spray was messing me up,” he said.

“The pepper spray was making it hard to tell the truth?” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kristin Richardson asked.

“Yes,” he replied.

In a recorded phone call to his brother from the King County Jail that was played for the jury, Ybarra excitedly talked about his newfound notoriety:

“I didn’t expect this. I’m the big guy on the news. Some of the inmates get excited to talk to me,” Ybarra said in the recording. “I’m really well respected here.”

Ybarra, 29, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ybarra first took the stand late Monday morning and during questioning by his attorney described the voices he heard leading up to the shootings at a time when he said he was drinking heavily. Ybarra said the voices, including that of Columbine High School shooter Eric Harris, told him he had to go on a mass shooting, specifically at a university.