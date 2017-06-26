The woman was driving over a 100 mph on an interstate highway and refused to pull over, according to the Washington State Patrol.

YAKIMA — The Washington State Patrol says a Yakima woman died in car crash after a high-speed car chase was called off.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 39-year-old Lena Elwell of Yakima died in the Sunday crash in Birchfield that left another driver injured.

A State Patrol news release says she was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers reported Elwell was driving over a 100 mph on an interstate highway. Sgt. Trent Clasen says troopers followed Elwell after she refused to pull over.

According to Clensen, authorities ended the pursuit before the crash.

The other driver was identified as 40-year-old Carlos Gutierrez. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his truck upon impact. The report says he is stable.