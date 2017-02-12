YAKIMA — Police are investigating the Saturday evening shooting death of a 28-year-old man and say it may be gang-related.

The Yakima Herald-Republic said Eddie Abrams was found with gunshot wounds and was not breathing when police responded around 9 p.m. to a call about shots fired in the 800 block of East Spruce Street, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department.

Medical responders were unable to revive Abrams. No suspects have been identified, said police department spokesperson Mike Bastinelli.

The newspaper reported police as saying the shooting may be gang-related, but provided no other details.

Abrams’ death is the city’s second homicide of 2017.

Francisco Tinajero, 32, of Schwana was found shot to death in a car at Sarg Hubbard Park on Jan. 20.

Tinajero’s body was found in a blue Honda in a parking lot near the veterans’ memorial area and Greenway at the park. The investigation is ongoing.