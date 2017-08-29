The suspect, a sophomore, is a resident adviser at Stimson Hall, which was targeted in the threats.

PULLMAN — Police at Washington State University have arrested a student in connection with a series of bomb threats recently made against Stimson Hall.

Campus police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of threatening to bomb and three counts of felony harassment. The sophomore was arrested without incident Monday night in Stimson Hall.

Tecuatl worked as a resident adviser at the dormitory.

During the course of the investigation, officers searched a computer in the student’s room and found evidence connecting him to the threats.

Police say there is no evidence that Tecuatl had the ability to carry out his alleged threats.