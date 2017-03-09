The man who allegedly shot the deputy was killed in a shootout with deputies Monday night in Colbert, Spokane County.

A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded by a domestic violence suspect Monday night left the hospital and went home to recover from surgery.

Fellow deputies and other members of regional law enforcement escorted him home Wednesday following surgery to remove the bullet. The deputy has not yet been identified.

The shooting occurred at the Colbert home of Dean J. Bellamy, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies were called to Bellamy’s home at 18718 N. Leslie Lane around 7:15 p.m. Monday after an emergency call for help from a woman. Deputies were told that Bellamy had just rammed her car and had assaulted her and her daughter the day before.

Bellamy barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

The SWAT team was called and Bellamy reportedly yelled at deputies during the four-hour standoff. He came out the back door and was shot by a “less-lethal” round, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He went back inside his house, retrieved a gun and came out shooting, according to reports. The deputy, who is a leader of the SWAT team, was wounded, and deputies returned fire.

A robot was used to enter the house and found Bellamy’s body. The medical examiner has not yet ruled on whether Bellamy’s death was a homicide or a suicide.

The names of the deputies involved in the shooting have not been released. The Spokane Police Department is leading the Spokane Investigative Regional Response team investigation.