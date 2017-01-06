Officer Mike McClaughry faces a long road ahead and is ’not out of the woods,’ a brain surgeon acknowledged during a news conference on Friday

A Mount Vernon police officer who was shot in the head last month while responding to a call has shown “steady progress” in a Seattle hospital, a brain surgeon said Friday afternoon.

Officer Mike McClaughry is responding much better to external stimulus, though Dr. Randall Chesnut acknowledged he still is not awake and alert.

“He’s still not out of the woods,” Chesnut said during a news conference at Harborview Medical Center.

McClaughry was moved out of the intensive-care unit Wednesday and is now listed in serious but stable condition.

McClaughry, 60, had been in intensive care since the Dec. 15 shooting. Chestnut said the officer suffered a bullet wound to the back of the head.

Mount Vernon Lt. Chris Cammock said McClaughry has a long recovery ahead.

Earlier this week, the officer was seated in a wheelchair and made movements and facial expressions, Cammock told the Skagit Valley Herald.

“You could tell as you speak to him there’s some cognitive recognition,” Cammock told the Herald. “He’s not able to speak, but he’s in the really early stages of reconnecting … it seemed like he recognized voices.”

McClaughry was shot in the head as he responded to a report of a man’s shooting at a home in Mount Vernon, authorities said. Three suspects were later arrested after a lengthy standoff in which police faced repeated gunfire.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, and two boys, ages 16 and 15, have each been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting of McClaughry. Rivas has an extensive criminal record that stretches back to the early 1990s, according to court records. A Yakima police detective once called Rivas a “predator.”