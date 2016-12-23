Mike “Mick” McClaughry’s daughter choked up at a Harborview Medical Center news conference Friday about his recovery. He was shot in the head Dec. 15.

It’s a ritual that seems to happen too often: The news conference at Harborview Medical Center after a cop has been shot.

On the evening of Dec. 15, Mount Vernon police Officer Mike “Mick” McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to reports of a shooting outside a home in that city. He’s listed in “critical but stable” condition, and the hospital said he’s making “incremental improvement” but in a coma.

In a hospital auditorium at 1:30 p.m. Friday was April McClaughry, the cop’s daughter and designated family spokeswoman. Ten family members stood behind her in support.

The daughter tried to be stoic but soon teared up.

“The emotions are still very rocky. Nobody, nobody wants to receive this kind of call,” she said.

She had been talking about the box full of emails and cards that had arrived for her dad, something like 1,000 emails and “hundreds” of cards, the hospital said. Then there were all the messages on a Facebook page she had set up for her dad.

A Mount Vernon woman wrote about how her oldest son always waved at the officer, and how McClaughry would give him stickers and showed the boy the lights on his police car.

“My son saw your picture on the news tonight and instantly recognized you! He said, ‘Mommy that is the nice policeman! I like him!’”

Then there were the messages from complete strangers: “I hope that you are fighting the good fight.”

Said April McClaughry, “People none of our family knew. People as far away as Germany.”

A 44-year-old man and two teens, ages 16 and 15, have each been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder in that shooting. The man, Ernesto Lee Rivas, has an extensive criminal record that stretches back to the early 1990s, according to court records. A Yakima police detective once called Rivas a “predator.”

At the news conference, Dr. Louis Kim, chief of neurological surgery at Harborview, said that when the officer arrived at 9:38 p.m. that first evening, a team of 20 people worked on him for an hour before McClaughry was taken to surgery.

Brain injuries are measured from 1-15 on something called the Glasgow Coma Scale, so named because two professors from the University of Glasgow in Scotland came up with it.

‘Everyone in this room is a 15,’ Dr. Kim said. “The worst score is a 3, which means approaching brain death. He’s somewhere in the middle right now. He started very low on that scale because of the acute nature of his injury. He’s climbed up about half way up that scale. We’re trying to get him through the rest of it.”

What the doctor meant by “incremental improvement” was, for example, McClaughry understanding being asked and obeying a command “to squeeze one’s hand or show two fingers or some very simple motor activity … he’s not quite there yet.”

But right now, said the doctor, McClaughry was “in a kind of a coma.”

For the family, any sign of incremental improvement is a victory.

On Wednesday, April McClaughry posted, “A nurse reported today that my dad opened his eyes, looked around and then fell back asleep. He is still in ICU as critical but it is a HUGE step forward!!”

On Saturday night, the family is having Christmas dinner at the hospital, thanks to a woman who works in the kitchen who said she’d cater it, the daughter said.

“ … Just as my gut told me that I knew it was him when I heard an officer was down, my gut also tells me he’s going to get through this. And wake up, and come home,” she said.

She said that her dad, 60, spent 31 years on the Mount Vernon police force.

“After so long on the force, you just don’t really think about your dad being in danger. My dad is a very smart man, does things by the book, doesn’t do things recklessly.”

She added her dad was two to three years from retirement.

“He’s going to retire. You know, things will go on as normal,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in McClaughry’s name. She said she didn’t know what changes would have to be made to the family home once her dad returned. As of Friday evening, the fund was at $37,405.