MOUNT VERNON — Wounded Mount Vernon police Officer Mike McClaughry has made more improvements over the past several days, Lt. Chris Cammock said.

Cammock, who visited McClaughry at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center on Monday, said McClaughry was seated in a wheelchair and made movements and facial expressions.

“You could tell as you speak to him there’s some cognitive recognition,” Cammock said. “He’s not able to speak, but he’s in the really early stages of reconnecting … it seemed like he recognized voices.”

Although McClaughry did not speak Monday, Cammock said that as McClaughry was being moved from a chair to his bed on Dec. 28 his body twisted in a way that made him say “ouch.”

On Monday, McClaughry smiled and moved his head during conversation, Cammock said.

Cammock said it was wonderful to see more progress this week in McClaughry’s condition.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of improvement,” he said. “Just the comparison from a week ago, it’s just really amazing.”

McClaughry, 61, was shot in the head Dec. 15 as he responded to a report of a man’s shooting at a home in Mount Vernon, authorities said. Three suspects were later arrested after a lengthy standoff with police.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, and two boys, ages 16 and 15, have each been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting of McClaughry. Rivas has an extensive criminal record that stretches back to the early 1990s, according to court records. A Yakima police detective once called Rivas a “predator.”