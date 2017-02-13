Officer Mike “Mick” McClaughry, 60, was shot Dec. 15 while responding to reports of a shooting outside a Mount Vernon home.

A Mount Vernon police officer who survived being shot in the head two months ago is scheduled to be released Tuesday from Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Officer Mike “Mick” McClaughry, 60, was shot Dec. 15 while responding to reports of a shooting outside a Mount Vernon home. Since then, family and hospital officials have said he has shown steady progress while recovering from the wound.

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, and two boys, ages 16 and 15, each have been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting of McClaughry. Rivas has an extensive criminal record that stretches back to the early 1990s, according to court records.

Harborview will host a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss McClaughry’s discharge and recovery. The officer, family members and a physician will speak, according to the hospital.