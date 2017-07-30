Car driven by store employee drove through a hedge and struck the woman and her sons, ages 4 years and 21 months. They were pinned beneath the vehicle.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her two children sustained serious injuries in a Safeway grocery store parking lot when an employee attempting to park his vehicle ran them over.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office tells The Columbianthat 34-year-old Melissa McAllister and her two sons, ages 4 years and 21 months, were injured Saturday morning.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Fred Neiman says the car had to be hoisted up to remove the three from underneath it.
Authorities say 18-year-old Babucarr Touray was parking his 2015 Honda Accord when for unknown reasons the vehicle accelerated.
The vehicle went through a hedge and struck the three pedestrians walking on the other side.
Police say Touray was uninjured, showed no signs of impairment, and was cooperating with authorities.