Police say it appears the victim, a 30-year-old woman, and gunman know each other.

Seattle police are looking for the gunman who shot a woman in the leg early Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Melrose Avenue East and East Roy Street just after 2 a.m. and found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.

The woman told officers the gunman had run off toward the Melrose trail, where officers quickly found a man matching a description provided by the victim. However, she was unable to verify whether he was the shooter. Police did later learn that the man may have played a role in the incident.

The woman’s boyfriend had also fled before police arrived, and officers were unable to locate him, according to police.

Officers interviewed the victim at Harborview Medical Center, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Based on what she said, police believe the victim and shooter know each other.