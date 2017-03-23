The woman was with her 3-year-old daughter and a companion outside a restaurant when she was shot, Renton police said. The daughter and companion were not hit.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Renton on Wednesday night in what police described as an apparent random shooting outside a restaurant that left another woman wounded in a leg.

The woman who was shot was with her 3-year-old daughter and a companion, who were not hit by the gunfire, Renton police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred as the three, who had eaten at the restaurant, were in a car backing out of the parking lot in 200 block of Southwest Seventh Street about 9:20 p.m.

An assailant walked up to the car and fired about six shots at the car before running away, the release said.

A Renton police dog led officers to the 32-year-old woman at a nearby site, where she was arrested without incident. A gun was found in her pocket, police said.

The woman refused to talk to police and the motive for the shooting remains unknown, but it appears the two women didn’t know each other, the release said.

The wounded woman, 22, who lives in the Tri-Cities area of Eastern Washington, was taken to Valley Medical Center, where was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury and listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renton police.