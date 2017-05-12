A Seattle police K-9 named Ziva found the suspect hiding in bushes about 20 minutes after the incident. The suspect was still half-naked, according to police.
A woman used a pocket knife to chase away a half-naked man who confronted her on a sidewalk early Friday morning in the Greenwood neighborhood, Seattle police said.
The woman, 20, was walking in the 300 block of North 105th Street just after midnight when she said a man, naked from the waist down, jumped out and implied that he was armed with a gun, police said.
The woman pulled out and brandished a pocket knife at the man. As the man fled, she chased him and threw rocks at him, police said.
The man jumped over a fence and disappeared.
A police K-9 named Ziva and her partner, Officer Mark Wong, located a suspect hiding in bushes about a block away 20 minutes later. The suspect was still half-naked, according to police.
The 34-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of lewd conduct.
