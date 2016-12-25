The woman was being treated Sunday evening at Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police took a woman into custody Sunday night in the stabbing of another woman at a residential facility for cancer patients, a police spokesman said.

Authorities responded to a reported stabbing at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance facility, in the 200 block of Pontius Avenue North, about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the spokesman, Detective Mark Jamieson. The woman was being treated Sunday evening at Harborview Medical Center for a cut to her neck that was not life-threatening, he said. Jamieson said her connection to the facility wasn’t clear.

“We believe this wasn’t an accident, that somebody actually did this to her,” he said.

The Seattle Cancer Care Alliance did not respond to requests for comment Sunday evening. The residential facility rents apartment-style units to patients receiving cancer treatment, according to its website.