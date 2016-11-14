The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, police say. A suspect has not been located.

A woman was found shot in the leg near the Interstate 5 overpass on Dearborn Street early Monday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

According to police, officers patrolling near the intersection of 10th Avenue and South Dearborn heard gunshots shortly after midnight and began searching the area.

They later found a woman underneath the interstate overpass who had been shot through the calf, the department said. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect.

The shooting was the second in Central Seattle in two days. A man was shot on Capitol Hill about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Police continue to investigate the shootings.