A woman in her 20s was shot in the head early Saturday in the Brighton neighborhood of South Seattle.

Her injuries were considered life-threatening, but no updates were available from Harborview Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired from a moving car in the 4500 block of South Willow Street just after 2 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department online blotter.

Witnesses told police that two cars had been driving fast through the area while their passengers had possibly been firing shots at each other. The woman was a passenger in one of the cars, police said.

Gang-unit detectives are working with witnesses and they ask anyone with information to call 206-684-5550.