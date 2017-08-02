The victim told police the driver canceled her ride shortly after he picked her up and told her she would not be charged. She said he then drove her to an apartment and raped her for hours.

Seattle police are investigating a report that a woman was raped by a ride-share driver Sunday in a Capitol Hill apartment.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, told police that the driver canceled her ride shortly after he picked her up and told her she would not be charged. She said he then drove her to an apartment near the 1700 block of Summit Avenue, where he raped her for hours before she got away.

Police said the woman contacted them Monday. Investigators are now working with the ride-share company and the victim to confirm the suspect’s identity. Police did not identify the company.

Detectives urge passengers using ride-share services to be aware of any attempt by a driver to cancel a ride while you are in the vehicle. They also advise people to check that the driver’s identification and vehicle match any notifications sent by the company.

Police say that anyone with a crime to report involving a ride-share driver should call the police and quickly file a complaint with the company so the driver’s information will be flagged for authorities.