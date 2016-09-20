The woman was sleep-deprived and driving about 80 mph when she crashed into the victim’s car last year, court documents say.
PORT ORCHARD — A 26-year-old woman has pleaded guilty for a fatal crash in Bremerton last year.
The Kitsap Sun reports that Ashley Mayes on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide for the crash that killed 18-year-old Gian King.
Mayes is expected to be sentenced Oct. 3.
According to court documents, Mayes was sleep-deprived and driving about 80 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 35 mph.
King was with two others inside a Honda at a stop light when Mayes’ vehicle barreled into the Honda. Investigators did not find any skid marks indicating Mayes attempted to slow down.
King died from his injuries Nov. 8.
