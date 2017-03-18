A woman was killed after she was ejected from a car in a rollover crash and struck by other vehicles on northbound I-5 in Kent.

A woman was killed in a Friday night crash on Interstate 5 in Kent that involved two cars rolling over.

The chain of events began around 11:30 p.m. when a car heading south on Interstate 5 hit another vehicle and rolled over into the median. A woman was ejected from the first car into northbound I-5, where Washington State Patrol believes she was struck by three cars, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

The first of those three cars rolled over while trying to avoid hitting the woman. The driver of that car had minor injuries, according to Johnson.

Detectives are trying to determine who was driving the southbound car with the woman in it. Three other people in the car survived with injuries that were not life-threatening, Johnson said. One was booked into jail on an outstanding felony warrant, he said.

Lanes were closed in both directions of I-5 for several hours during the crash cleanup and investigation while traffic was diverted onto Highway 516. All lanes were reopened by early morning, Johnson said.

The woman’s name was not released, pending notification of her next of kin.