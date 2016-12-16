The victim was identified Friday as My-Linh Nguyen, 45, who is survived by her husband and 15-year-old son.

The woman killed during an attempted purse snatching in South Seattle on Thursday was returning home from her job when she was attacked, Seattle police said Friday.

Assistant Police Chief Robert Merner identified the victim at a news briefing as 45-year-old My-Linh Nguyen. Nguyen, who moved here from Vietnam, is survived by her husband and 15-year-old son.

Nguyen had taken Light Rail and a Metro bus home from her job at a downtown nail salon and was killed three doors down from her house, Merner said.

He said there is evidence Nguyen, who was shot multiple times, fought with her assailant over her purse. Ballistic testing on shell casings left at the scene is under way and police are searching for video-surveillance footage on routes into and out of Nguyen’s neighborhood, said Merner.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. at 39th Avenue South and South Warsaw Street.

No one has been arrested.