A woman who was killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bennett, 72, died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner said.

Bennett was seated in a recliner in her first-floor bedroom Tuesday when a silver Mercedes-Benz crashed through an exterior wall around 11 a.m., Seattle Fire Department Lt. Harold Webb.

Bennett had a faint pulse and medics performed CPR but she died at the scene, Webb said.

The driver, an 88-year-old woman, is also a resident of the assisted-living facility in the 10700 block of 38th Avenue Northeast in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. She was trapped inside the car, and firefighters removed her from the vehicle. She was not injured.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.