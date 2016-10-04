Ashley Mayes will be allowed to leave home only for work, doctor’s appointments and grocery shopping after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

PORT ORCHARD — A Bremerton woman will spend five years under house arrest as part of an unorthodox sentencing agreement.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Ashley Mayes will have to undergo daily breath tests for alcohol and biannual check-ins with the court to ensure that she is meeting all the conditions of her sentence, and that she will be allowed to leave home only for work, doctor’s appointments and to buy groceries.

Mayes previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for the crash in Bremerton that killed 18-year-old Gian King.

According to court documents Mayes was sleep deprived and driving about 80 mph at the time of the crash. King was with two others inside a Honda at a stop light when Mayes’ vehicle barreled into King. King died from his injuries Nov. 8.