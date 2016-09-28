The woman was identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s office after the shooting. The 46-year-old suspect is in Harborview with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medical investigators have identified the woman shot to death in Federal Way on Saturday.

Tabitha Apling, 33, was shot and killed during an argument with her estranged boyfriend, who later turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

The woman was found dead inside an apartment in the 31700 block of 3rd Place Southwest, Federal Way Police Department spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said. The 46-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld until he is charged, was found inside the same apartment suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A witness later identified as the suspect’s mother told arriving officers that Apling and her son were arguing inside the apartment when he took out a gun, Schrock said. The two began to struggle, and the gun fired, the woman told police.

The witness later fled the apartment with her two grandchildren — a 6-month-old and a 5-year-old.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition, Schrock said.

Police said the suspect had recently moved in with his mother.

Apling was allegedly violating a domestic-violence protection order that was in place when she was killed, Schrock said. The order of protection was filed after a domestic-violence incident in Auburn.

The suspect could face charges of homicide, domestic violence and being felon in possession of a firearm.

Police have forwarded the charges to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for review, Schrock said.