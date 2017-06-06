The 28-year-old woman was fighting with another woman, who then opened fire, authorities said.

A 28-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in the parking lot of the Avenue Apartments in White Center early Tuesday morning.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cindi West said it is investigating the shooting in the 10700 block of 14th Avenue Southwest after several people called 911 to report hearing shots at 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the woman in the lot with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman, also 28, was treated at Highline Hospital for minor injuries from the fight and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder, West said.

Detectives report the women, whose names haven’t been released yet, knew each other and had been at a nearby party before the shooting.