EVERETT (AP) — A Washington woman who falsely accused her former boyfriend and a roommate of a crime has been charged with murder.

The Daily Herald reports 54-year-old Tammie Peterson was charged on Friday in the death of Deborah Jeanneret. Police say Peterson’s roommate reported finding the dead body in her room.

According to court papers, Jeanneret’s body was found with about 40 stab wounds. She died from blood loss.

Court paper state that Peterson had initially said her former boyfriend killed Jeanneret while she was high.

After police released her former boyfriend from jail, Peterson blamed her roommate. Police say both accusations were not credible.

Peterson is scheduled to be in court early next week.